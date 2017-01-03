One day UBER for JCMO?

(MissouriNet) The Jefferson City City Council will consider allowing ride-sharing provider UBER to offer free service the day Governor-elect Eric Greitens takes office.

Council member Rick Mihalevich is sponsoring a bill to amend the city’s transportation code to permit the free rides for a single 24 hour period. The measure requires UBER to identify insurance it’s secured to cover the trips and supply contact information of a company representative who would handle emergency situations. The city’s Law Department has concerns the bill doesn’t include proper requirements for insurance, car inspections and background checks. It says the city would be relying on minimum safety regulations all drivers and vehicles have to meet such as having auto insurance and vehicle safety inspection certification. Republican state Representative Travis Fitzwater of Holts Summit at Missourinet that he’ll testify in favor of allowing the UBER service at the Jefferson City Council meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.