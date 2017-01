One person is dead after an accident on I-70 last night.

The Highway Patrols’s crash report says David Riseberg drove his vehicle off the left side of the road around mile marker 169, stuck the median cables, and overturned. Riseberg was ejected from his vehicle. An ambulance took Riseberg to University Hospital, but he was pronounced dead just after midnight.

The crash report states Riseberg was wearing a seat belt.