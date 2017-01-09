One Year Old Killed in Traffic Accident

A one-year-old is dead and three other persons – one an infant, are seriously injured in an accident this morning (Monday 9). Police say 29-year-old Beth Mandry of Holts Summit was traveling on Route “M”, when she crossed the center line, striking another vehicle driven by 51-year-old Sharon Twehous of Jefferson City. Mandry’s child, one-year-old Brailyn Baugher was pronounced dead at the scene. Infant Makayla Hayes and Mandry are listed in serious condition and Twehous is listed in moderate condition…