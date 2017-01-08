Phone scammers and tax season

With tax season approaching, scammers are starting to get hungry.

From our news partner ABC17 KMIZ, the Boone County Sheriff’s department says phone scams have been increasing over the last few years.

Detective Tom O’Sullivan reminds us government agencies will never ask for your personal information over the phone. The IRS will not contact you by email, text or social media. They will only call you after you send a letter to them.

O’Sullivan says if you don’t know the person calling, assume it’s a scam.