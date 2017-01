A Catholic priest is under investigation for improper sexual contact with minors. The Diocese of Jefferson City placed Father Robert Duesdieker on administrative leave this week. According to a statement from Jefferson City Bishop John Gaydos, the incidents took place more than 25 years ago while Duesdieker was assigned to the parish in Owensville. Most recently Father Duesdieker served a parish in Marshall. The statement says Father Duesdieker denies the charges against him