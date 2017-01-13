Red Cross Winter Storm Tips

Mid-Missouri is preparing for a Winter Storm this weekend which includes freezing rain and the threat of significant ice accumulation.

Winter storms can range from a moderate snow over a few hours to a blizzard with blinding, wind-driven snow that lasts for several days. Some winter storms are large enough to affect several states, while others affect only a single community. Many winter storms are accompanied by dangerously low temperatures and sometimes by strong winds, icing, sleet and freezing rain.

Regardless of the severity of a winter storm, you should be prepared in order to remain safe during these events and the Red Cross has some winter storm tips:

Prepare

How to Prepare for a Winter Storm Winterize your vehicle and keep the gas tank full. A full tank will keep the fuel line from freezing. Insulate your home by installing storm windows or covering windows with plastic from the inside to keep cold air out. Maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them cleaned and inspected every year. If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55° F. Put Together a Supply Kit Water—at least a 3-day supply; one gallon per person per day Food—at least a 3-day supply of non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food Flashlight Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible) Extra batteries First aid kit Medications (7-day supply) and medical items (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc.) Multi-purpose tool Sanitation and personal hygiene items Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies) Cell phone with chargers Family and emergency contact information Extra cash Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers) Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl) Tools/supplies for securing your home Sand, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter to make walkways and steps less slippery Warm coats, gloves or mittens, hats, boots and extra blankets and warm clothing for all household members Ample alternate heating methods such as fireplaces or wood- or coal-burning stoves