Russellville man busted on drugs

A Russellville man is in the Cole County jail charged with drug trafficking and several other felonies. Police pulled over Arthur Gagnon for an arrest warrant Wednesday on East McCarty near the Walmart Supercenter. Gagnon took off on foot, but was caught a short time later. He was carrying more than 16-hundred dollars at the time of his arrest. When police searched Gagnon’s car, they found meth, marijuana and a stolen firearm among other items. Gagnon’s charged with drug trafficking, marijuana possession and resisting arrest.