“Snow far .. Snow good”

Our first real snow of the season is here. The white stuff began falling just before 11 oh clock last night in the Columbia area…and spread south over the next couple of hours. Road crews spent most of the evening before the snow hit salting down major roads and highways, trying to get a jump on road conditions. MoDOT says most of the roads in the middle part of the state are snow covered at this hour. The National Weather Service says to expect 1 to 4 inches of accumulation with heavier amounts to the north…lighter amounts in the Lake area.