Support for a JCMO school bond .. but still some questions

Jefferson City school patrons attending a meeting Monday seem to generally endorse the school district plans for a new high school, but want more done for other schools and educational programs in the district. That was the conclusion of a meeting Monday night led by School Superintendent Larry Linthacum at East Elementary School. Linthacum laid out the district’s plans for a bond issue and tax levy proposal that will be on the April ballot for about 20 people. But some in the audience expressed concerns about conditions at East elementary and other schools in the district.