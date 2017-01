Two people have been arrested by the Fulton Police on suspicion of burglary.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, police arrived on West 7th street, where they saw Henry Nichols carrying items from a home. Our news partner ABC17 KMIZ reports Nichols led Fulton Police on a brief foot chase before being arrested. Authorities also found Alexandrine Galbreath inside the home.

Both were arrested on suspicion of burglary, and Nichols could also face a resisting arrest charge.