Two fires in Mid-Missouri

The Red Cross is helping a Maries County family that lost their home over the weekend. The spectacular blaze destroyed their rural home in the southeastern part of the county Saturday night. Fire investigators say the family’s Christmas tree fell on to a wood stove and ignited the blaze.

A Friday night fire gutted a home just south of Hallsville. Firemen were called to the scene on Burg road just before 10 oh clock. Family members said they began to smell smoke and went outside to find the garage full engulfed in flames. The fire spread to the attic before firefighters arrived and brought the flames under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire did an estimated 200 thousand dollars in damage.