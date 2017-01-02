UPDATE** First Jefferson City murder of 2017

The victim and the suspected have been identified in Jefferson City’s first homicide of 2017.

Police says twenty-two-year-old Jeffery Millens is the suspect in the shooting of twenty-three-year-old Quonterio Davis.

Police responded to a call around 1 a.m. Sunday and found Davis shot multiple times. Davis later died at the hospital. Millens was not at the scene at the time, but he was tracked down in the Hawthorn Parkway area within a couple of hours.

Davis and Millens had a previous relationship, but the motive of the murder are unknown.

Millens was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He’s being held in the Cole County Jail.