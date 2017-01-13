UPDATE ** Latest on the Ice Storm 20-17

The national Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning effective until Sunday evening for all of mid Missouri. By noon Saturday, ice totals could reach up to three-quarters of an inch on non-treated surfaces. The result could be power outages and damage to tree and roofs. Governor Greitens has declared a state of emergency throughout Missouri and opened the state emergency operations center. The National Guard is on stand-by, Highway Patrol troopers will be working extended shifts and 35-hundred emergency responders are now working 12-hour shifts. Most area schools are closed. All closings can be found by checking our website.

Included in the school closings are both Westminster and willliam Woods in Fulton, Lincoln University in Jefferson City and University of Missouri Columbia. Mizzou spokesmen say the campus will re open for normal activity on Saturday.

Grocery stores and gas stations were hit hard on Thursday be worried residents preparing for a weekend where they may not be able to get out of their homes. Water, bread milk and other staples were in short supply at most area stores. Hardware stores and others are running low on ice melt and emergency generators.