In the event of power and heat loss, you should know where your nearest warming center is. Senator Mike Kehoe came on KWOS Open Air Saturday and told us the Salvation Army in Jefferson City serves as one, but you could always use an open grocery store as a quick warm up.

With severe weather, you should make plans and call ahead to verify your nearest center is still open. The Department of Health and Senior Services has a map of official warming centers, which you can find HERE.