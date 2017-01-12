Will they call it the ‘Ice Storm of 20-17’?

A potentially dangerous winter storm is on its way to mid Missouri and though it’s more than 24 hours away…preparations are well underway. The national weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning late tonight and running through portions of mid Missouri through Saturday night. Governor Greitens has opened the state’s emergency response center. That will allow the State Emergency Management Agency to coordinate aid to hard hit locales around the state.

MoDOT has issued a reduced travel advisory aimed at keeping motorists off the road from late tonight through Sunday. A moDOT spokesman says trucks will be out ahead of the storm this evening, pretreating roads with a mixture of salt and chemicals. MoDOT says it is gearing up for more than a half inch of ice accumulation through the end of the weekend.

And the University of Missouri is getting in on the act…advising students not to travel back to Columbia over the weekend. Classes are scheduled to resume on the Columbia campus after Christmas break on Monday, but spokesman Christian Basi says they are advising students to wait until Monday to travel if possible.