Will you support a BIG JCMO school bond issue?

The Jefferson City school board has unanimously voted to place a bond issue that will result in a second high school on the April ballot. The funds generated by the bond issue and tax levy increase will provide the money to build a new high school and make renovations to the current Jefferson City High. The issue will not include money for a new East Elementary School. Superintendent Larry Linthacum says the board will be able to address that issue in the near future.

