Accused druggies busted in Callaway

Callaway County sheriff’s deputies serve a couple of warrants at a house near Williamsburg and make three arrests. The deputies went looking for David Atterberry at the home in the 91-hundred block of County Road 138. He was wanted on felony charges in Montgomery County. They found Atterberry hiding inside the home. Deputies also served a warrant for drug activity at the home…and found prescription pills and meth. David and William Atterberry and Kimberly Frazier were all charged with drug possession.