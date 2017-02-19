Amber Alert issued

An Amber Alert has been issued for an abduction in Overland, MO.

Overland Police say just before noon, nine month old Brian Scott Pullen was believed to be taken by his non-custodial father, Brian Keith Pullen. Brian is a 40 year old white male, around 5’ 11” and 165 pounds.

Brian is a registered sex offender and a convicted felon. He was armed with a shotgun at the time of the abduction. Overland Police believe they are heading towards Fairmont, IL.

Anyone seeing the abducted child, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Overland Police Department at 314-227-2848.