And now .. the ‘Jack Renner Program’ .. on KWOS!

KWOS already had a few decades under its belt when a familiar voice joined the airwaves back in the mid – 1960’s when he got out of the Army.

Jack Renner was the program director at KWOS until the 1970’s. He’s been actively involved in community theater for years as well.

KWOS is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.