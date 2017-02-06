Brady and his Foxborough Boys do it again!

(Fox Sports) – The Atlanta Falcons were up 21-0 at one point in this game. They lost in overtime, 34-28. This may be a great comeback by the Patriots, but let’s face it. The Falcons let it slip away.

The Atlanta Falcons dominated the first half of Super Bowl LI. They got up to a 21 point lead, and it looked like they were cruising towards a Super Bowl championship. The Patriots comeback is the most dramatic one in Super Bowl history, but that just makes this worse for the Falcons. They had it within reach and they came away with nothing but heartbreak.