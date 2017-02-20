Car chases .. and MORE car chases!

A couple of car chases over the weekend start in the Lake area and end up a couple of counties away. On Sunday, a lake Ozark police officer tried to pull over a driver on Highway 54. That driver took off on a chase that went through three counties. The chase ended after the car ran over a Highway patrol spike strip on Route H in Fulton. The driver finally pulled over and stopped at the Fast lane Gas Station. Two people were arrested. A Highway Patrol spokesman says he’s not surewhy the pair was running from the cops.

On Saturday, the Eldon police started a chase that began at a convenience store where a man tried to buy items with a stolen credit card. He ran from the business. Hopped into a car and the chase went through Miller, Cole, Callaway, and finally Boone County where the car ran over Highway Patrol spike strips on Highway 63 just north of Ashland. The two people inside the car were taken to jail.