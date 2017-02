The trial of Moniteau County prosecutor Shane Healea will go on as scheduled. A judge yesterday (thur) ruled Columbia police were wrong to record a conversation between Healea and his attorney while Healea was jailed, but the recording was not grounds for dismissal. The evidence gathered from the recording cannot be used at trial. Healea is accused of allegedly crashing his pickup into Addison’s restaurant, hurting four people, then leaving the scene in 2014. The trial starts in June.