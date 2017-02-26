Cole County drug bust…guns, drugs, and cash

A search at a Jefferson City apartment turned up guns, drugs, and an abundance of cash.

The owner of the apartment, Jordan Stokes, is already a convicted felon, and cannot legally own a gun. In addition, our news partner ABC17 KMIZ reports one of the guns was stolen.

On top of the stolen guns, the Jefferson City Police Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force found over four grams of methamphetamines, a mason jar of marijuana, pills, and well over three thousand dollars cash.

ABC17 says Stokes admitted the cash was from selling narcotics.