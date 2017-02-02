Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

Fast food manager accused in contributing to death of worker

The manager of the Dairy Queen in Fayette is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the suicide death of a teenaged boy. A Howard County coroner’s jury earlier this week ruled Harley Branham was principally responsible for harassment that led to the suicide of 17-year-old Kenneth Suttner. The Glasgow High School student died of a self- inflicted gunshot wound in December. The coroner’s jury also found the Glasgow School District in part responsible for bullying Suttner received while at school.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer