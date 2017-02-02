Fast food manager accused in contributing to death of worker

The manager of the Dairy Queen in Fayette is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the suicide death of a teenaged boy. A Howard County coroner’s jury earlier this week ruled Harley Branham was principally responsible for harassment that led to the suicide of 17-year-old Kenneth Suttner. The Glasgow High School student died of a self- inflicted gunshot wound in December. The coroner’s jury also found the Glasgow School District in part responsible for bullying Suttner received while at school.