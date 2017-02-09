Federal prison time for Eldon embezzler

A Versailles woman who stole nearly 400-thousand dollars from her employer is headed to federal prison. A federal judge in Jefferson City Wednesday sentenced 43-year-old Abby Stemper to one year and a day in prison. Stemper pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud. She admitted in court to embezzling the money from Smith Paper and Janitorial Supply in Eldon between June 2010 and February 2015. In addition to her jail time, the judge ordered Stemper to pay the stolen money back to her former employer.