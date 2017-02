And there soon will be a new woman in charge at the Highway Patrol. Lieutenant Colonel Sandy Karsten will become a Colonel and take over as Superintendent of the patrol when Colonel Bret Johnson steps down in a couple of weeks. Governor Greitens made the announcement of Karsten’s promotion in a ceremony at Patrol headquarters yesterday. Karsten is a 32-year veteran of the patrol and worked her way up from trooper…with her first assignment on the road in Audrain and Callaway counties.