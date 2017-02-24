FREEPORT, NY - OCTOBER 29: Cars make their way through the flooding on South Long Beach Blvd. showing the effects of Hurricane Sandy as high tide and winds flood the strrets on October 29, 2012 in Freeport, New York.The storm, which threatens 50 million people in the eastern third of the U.S., is expected to bring days of rain, high winds and possibly heavy snow. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Fixing JCMO stormwater issues won’t be cheap
2017-02-24
Remember that overnight flooding last year that saw firefighters rescue three drivers who drove off into four feet of water at Stadium and Satinwood? Jefferson City Public Works’ Matt Morasch says that was an unusual situation …
You could end up owing the city an extra $3.50 fee for stormwater improvements.