Four arrested in Callaway County drug bust

Four people were arrested in a Callaway County drug bust in Mokane Friday night. Our news partner ABC17 KMIZ reports a search warrant was served on the 400 block of Collier Street, where they found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and pills.

Authorities from Callaway County arrested Daniel Smith on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and a Missouri Department of Corrections parole warrant.

Crystal Clark was arrested on a Callaway County warrant for driving without a license and suspicion of a Missouri Department of Corrections parole warrant.

Lori Dodson was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession under 10 grams of marijuana.

Dewayne Clayton was arrested on suspicion of felon possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and on a Boone County warrant for driving while intoxicated.

Dodson posted bail, but the rest remain in custody. Smith and Clark have no bail, while Clayton has a $5,000 cash only bond.