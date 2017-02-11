Fulton Public School staff member under investigation

A staff member of the Fulton public schools is being investigated for inappropriate electronic contact with students.

Our news partner ABC17 KMIZ received an anonymous tip and an email that was sent out to all of the parents with Fulton Public Schools. The email stated a male employee was under investigation regarding communication with a female student, but to their knowledge, no physical contact had been made.

Fulton Police Chief Steve Myers said, at this time, no one is in custody. The investigation leaves them to believe inappropriate language was used between a teacher and student through Snapchat. They will be interviewing several people, including the teacher and student.

Fulton Public Schools administrators ensured parents they are taking all the necessary steps to make sure their school is safe.