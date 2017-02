The Fulton police SWAT team puts an end to a standoff. Police say Victor Vaughn barricaded himself inside a home in the 500 block of East 8th street about 4 yesterday afternoon. Police were trying to arrest Vaughn on a series of felony warrants from Callaway and Audrain counties. Fulton police chief Steve Myers said negotiations broke down shortly before nine oh clock last night. That’s when the SWAT team tossed flash-bang grenades into the home, and arrested Vaughn without incident.