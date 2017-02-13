High winds and plenty of fires

Fulton fire investigators think an outdoor barbecue grill got out of control Saturday and started a fire that caused heavy damage to a home in the 700 block of Vine Street. Firefighters were called to the scene about four oh clock and found smoke and flames coming from the back deck of the home. Everybody in the home made it to safety.

The Jefferson City fire department estimates damage from a Friday apartment fire at about 75-thousand dollars. Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Senate Court about 4 oh clock Friday afternoon. Flames were coming from the deck of a second story apartment and were spreading to the side of the building. It took 17 firefighters about ten minutes to bring the fire under control and damage was limited to the one apartment. Fire investigators say the blaze began on the apartment’s deck, but they’re not sure what started it.

Boone County firefighters say embers from a barbecue pit are to blame for a Sunday afternoon fire in the 25-hundred block of Clays Fork Road. Firefighters found flames running up the side of the home and into the home through a dryer vent. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the outside of the home. The inside sustained smoke damage. One person was home at the time of the fire and made it out safely.