Is Penneys next?

(MissouriNet) — It’s confirmed that JC Penney plans to close around 140 stores over the next few months. So far, there is no specific store list but officials say most of the closings will be in smaller markets accounting for less than five-percent of the retailer’s sales. Penney’s is also starting a voluntary retirement program for about six-thousand employees. JC Penney’s news follows other recent store closings by retailers including Macy’s and Sears/K-Mart. No word if the Jefferson City store is on the list.