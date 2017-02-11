JC home condemned due to too much trash

A Jefferson City resident’s home was condemned due to too much trash.

According to our news partner ABC17 KMIZ, crews had to use a small backhoe to get through the trash to enter a home on the 800 block of East High Street. Home and property inspector Dave Helmick says the trash rotted the floorboards, and there was about four feet of trash in the backyard.

ABC17 KMIZ reports the resident had received a formal order from the city to clean up the trash that was a danger to not only himself, but his neighbors. When he failed to do so, an outside contractor was brought in. The home is currently boarded up.