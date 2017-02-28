JC schools talk about 2nd high school – another district goes to 4 day week

Students in the North Callaway School District will be going to school only four days a week beginning next school year. Superintendent Bryan Thompson reports that a survey found more than 65 percent of the district’s parents supported the shortening of the school week. Thomson says the switch will save the district about 100-thousand dollars a year.

Jefferson City school leaders will now have some art work to show during meetings to drum up support for a new high school. The Architects Alliance has produced some renderings of what the new school will look like and what renovations will do for the current high school. The proposed facility upgrades will be on the April ballot.