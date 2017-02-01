“Lights Out” for a Mid-Missouri killer

The state of Missouri has executed convicted murderer Mark Christeson. The 37-year-old was given a lethal injection just before eight oh clock last night at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Christeson was found guilty of the 1998 murder of Susan Brouck and her two children on a farm near Vichy. Their bodies were found in a pond on the property. Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman, a witness at last night’s execution, called the lethal injection “long overdue.”

The MIssouri Department of Corrections says his last meal was a bacon cheeseburger, fries, pecan pie and a soft drink.