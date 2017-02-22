Mid-Mo man accused in terror plot

The Department of justice says it has filed federal charges against a wannabe ISIS terrorist from Columbia. 25 year old Robert Lorenzo Hester Junior is charged with attempting to aid a terrorist operation. The federal complaint says Hester was in contact on several occasions earlier this month with people he believed were fellow ISIS sympathizers. They actually were undercover law enforcement investigators. During those contacts, Hester indicated he was prepared to participate in an operation somewhere in the United States, even going so far as to purchase materials for pipe bombs. He also showed undercover agents several guns. Hester was arrested February 17th and is still held in federal custody. He made his first court appearance yesterday in Jefferson City.