Missing Mid-Mo girl okay .. thanks to faithful dog

A happy ending to the disappearance of a Moniteau County teenager. A searcher in the area of Fish Farm Road in the southwestern part of the county found 14-year Anabel Schroer in a creek bed not far from her home. Schroer had disappeared from her home about 9-30 Sunday night with her Labrador retriever dog. Eldon police say the dog alerted them to the girl’s whereabouts about 2 p.m. yesterday afternoon. Schroer was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries and she is back home this morning.