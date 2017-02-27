More flights coming to Columbia Regional .. thanks to United

There are new options coming for mid-Missouri flyers.

United Airlines announced at city hall Monday it will run two flights to Chicago, and one round-trip to Denver, out of Columbia Regional Airport starting August 1st. The city says United will use a 50-seat regional aircraft.

Mayor Brian Treece says the airport saw a record number of passengers in January, and an 85 percent growth in travelers since 2010.

“This sends a clear message that there’s clear demand here and that customers will use, consumers will use, COU as their premier provider when it comes to air service.”

“We know from our passenger demand analysis that that is one of the top choices that Columbians want in terms of choices for new destinations, and so I’m confident that there’s additional market capacity to drive those flights,” Treece says.

American Airlines will continue providing its service to Chicago and Dallas. City Manager Mike Matthes says it’s too early to tell if prices will go down.

“I believe that the market is starving for more flights, so I think it’s going to be ok,” Matthes says.