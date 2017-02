A Holts Summit man went for a swim early Thursday morning, but he wasn’t trying to cool off. The Callaway County sheriff’s office says 24-year-old Mathew Evans was running from police who tried to pull him over on State Route AA and Meller Road about 3-15 a.m. After driving away from deputies…he ditched his car and ran…when deputies caught up with him, Evans jumped into a lagoon behind some houses. Deputies waited until he came out and arrested him.