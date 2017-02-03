Not good news for you state government workers

(MissouriNet) – Saying that “insiders, special interests and lobbyists have made a mess” of our budget, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has proposed a 27-billion dollar state operating budget, which includes 572-million dollars in cuts. While Greitens’ proposed budget reduces the state workforce by 188 positions, Acting State Budget Director Dan Haug does NOT expect anyone to actually lose their jobs:

Missouri has 55-thousand state employees, including about 14-thousand in the Jefferson City area. Greitens’ proposed budget does NOT include a pay raise for state employees, but keeps health care costs to the employees flat.