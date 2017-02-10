Old Ramada Inn gone but not forgotten

The Jefferson City Planning and Zoning Commission has given the green light to plan to re-develop the site of the old Truman Hotel. Puri Enterprises wants to tear down the old structures on the property, and build two new hotels and a conference center. The development group was shot down previously by the city council, but came back with a different proposal which was approved Thursday night by Planning and Zoning. The development plan goes to the city council on February 20th. The complex was a Ramada Inn for decades.