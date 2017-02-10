Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News
Picture Credit ABC 17 KMIZ

Old Ramada Inn gone but not forgotten

The Jefferson City Planning and Zoning Commission has given the green light to plan to re-develop the site of the old Truman Hotel. Puri Enterprises wants to tear down the old structures on the property, and build two new hotels and a conference center. The development group was shot down previously by the city council, but came back with a different proposal which was approved Thursday night by Planning and Zoning. The development plan goes to the city council on February 20th. The complex was a Ramada Inn for decades.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer