One man is dead after a rollover crash on a bridge in Jefferson City.

Investigators say Joshua Harmon’s PT Cruiser hit the tire of a trailer on the Moreau River Bridge on Highway 50/63 Saturday morning. That caused Harmon’s car to go off-road, hit a guardrail, and flip over before ejecting him. He was killed by the crash.

No injuries were reported by the driver of the truck pulling the trailer Harmon hit.