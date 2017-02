Possible plans for shoe factory in JC

New developers have their sights on the old shoe factory in Jefferson City.

The Vecino Group out of Springfield, Missouri wants to turn the International Shoe Company factory building into an 80-unit apartment complex. The $13 million project is contingent upon receiving low-income housing tax credits from the federal government and the Missouri Housing and Development Commission.

Vecino Group developer Stacy Jurado-Miller says they submitted the proposal back in January.