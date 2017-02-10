Remains found in Eugene home fire

Remains have been uncovered at the site of a home fire in Eugene.

Our news partner ABC17 KMIZ reports an anthropologist and a team from the University of Missouri and Columbia College began searching sifting through the remains of the home fire, which occurred on November 14th around 2:00am. The skeletal remains they found are believed to be Glen Ford, the resident of the home.

Authorities determined no one was at home at the time of the fire, and even used a cadaver dog back in November to help confirm it. Ford went missing immediately after the fire destroyed his home.

The investigation is ongoing, and has been a collaborative effort between the Cole County Sheriff’s Department, Cole County Public Works, Cole County Emergency Management, Cole County Fire Protection District, Cole County First Responders, University of Missouri and Columbia College.