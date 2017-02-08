Scammers go after Boys & Girls Club

The Jefferson City police department is warning residents about a possible fund raising scam claiming to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs. Police say a company calling itself Successful Vision is sending young people door to door selling magazine subscriptions, claiming part of the money will go to helping the clubs. Boys and Girls Club’s Stephanie Johnson says she found out about the scam a couple of weeks ago. She says her organization would never go door-to-door to raise money. Call the police if you’ve been solicited by Successful Vision.