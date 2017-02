Two people are recovering in Columbia after a suspected drunk driving crash in Jefferson City.

Police say 37-year-old Korterri Williams lost control of the SUV she was driving shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday near the ramp from Highway 94 to Highway 54. The Ford Explorer started skidding onto the ramp, then off the ramp, upside down, and into a ravine.

Two of Williams’ passengers were taken to the hospital, and a third refused treatment. Williams was not injured.