Callaway County prosecutors think they may have solved several crimes in the southern part of the county with the arrest of Joseph Green. Green is now accused with burglaries, at least three car thefts, and break-ins at businesses in the Holts Summit, Tebbetts and Mokane areas. Green is in the Callaway County jail, held on 23-thousand-500 dollar bond. He’s also wanted in Cole County on charges of burglary, drug possession and theft of a firearm.