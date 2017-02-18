Thank you, Mid-MO!

A big thanks to everyone who took part in our 11th Annual Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon! Together, we raised $250,520.10 for the MU Children’s Hospital. All the money will stay local by buying lifesaving equipment and programmatic needs for the hospital.

Again, a big thanks to everyone that took part in this event. From those to donated, to the volunteers, and those who shared their stories on air. The MU Children’s Hospital servers every county in Missouri, so not only did we help our community, but the state as a whole.

Missed your chance to donate? You can still do it here!