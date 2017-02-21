The old Ramada Inn / Truman Hotel may rise again

It looks like the old Ramada Inn and Truman Hotel on Highway 54 in Jefferson City will be redeveloped. The Jefferson City city council Monday night giving unanimous approval to the Puri Investment group’s plans to build two new hotels and a convention center on the property they own. In return, the city will give ten year tax abatements on new developments on the site. The developers must start the project within 90 days and it must be completed within 18 months. The developers estimate they will spend 50 million dollars on the site.