The V-P is in Missouri
2017-02-22
The Vice President is coming to Missouri…and Governor Greitens will be there to meet him. Mike Pence will arrive in St. Louis later today. Missouri Republican Party chairman John Hancock says Pence will tour Fabick Caterpillar Supply in Fenton at noon. Governor Greitens tweeted out last night that he will be on hand to talk about job creation with Pence, whom he referred to as his friend.